Bri Teresi Bares Cleavage In NSFW Sheer Bra & Sweatpants While Enjoying The Sun

Bri Teresi gave fans a treat in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a completely see-through black bra that left very little the imagination, as well as a pair of tight sweatpants. She stood in the sun and showed off her killer curves, which her followers loved.

The photos showed Bri standing on her wooden deck, which overlooked a stunning backyard. Clusters of vibrant trees could be seen, as well as a large pond. According to the post’s geotag, the photos were taken in Auburn, California. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on Bri and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked better than ever in her skimpy lingerie, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Bri’s look included a sheer, demi-cut bra with small polka dots all over and a small bow at the center. The thin, see-through fabric gave fans a direct view of her breasts. Meanwhile, her ample cleavage spilled out on top.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of navy-colored velour joggers. The waistband of the pants was rolled down to further show off Bri’s abs. The tight-fitting fabric was also pulled up at the ankles, exposing some of the model’s famously long legs.

Bri accessorized the outfit with gold hoop earrings. She also wore a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her medium-length blonde hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

The first photo showed Bri standing with one hip cocked to the side in a way that showed off her hourglass figure. She placed her hands in her pockets and looked down at the deck below. In the second shot, Bri shifted to the other hip and pointed her toes, which further elongated her legs. She parted her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Bri also included a photo of her fluffy dog in the window, whom she said was watching her during the entire photo shoot.

Bri’s post garnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many followers left praise for her flawless figure in the comments section.

“Omg I love your amazing body my babe,” one fan said.

“U look absolutely stunning,” another user added with fire emoji.

Of course, Bri looks amazing in any outfit. Earlier this week, she posed on a rooftop in a plunging, leopard-print bodysuit and heels that highlighter her killer legs once more.