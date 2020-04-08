Donald Trump Brags About His TV Ratings As U.S. Has Highest Single-Day Coronavirus Death Toll

As the United States hunkers down for what experts have warned could be the worst week so far for coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to brag about his press conference ratings.

In recent days, media outlets have begun questioning whether or not they should air the president’s daily coronavirus press briefings, citing the inability to fact-check before the segments air, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Both CNN and MSNBC have cut away from the president during his speeches. Critics have argued that Trump is spreading misinformation and shouldn’t be allowed to have a national platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president addressed this concern in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“The Radical Left Democrats have gone absolutely crazy that I am doing daily Presidential News Conferences. They actually want me to STOP! They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I ‘shouldn’t be allowed to do them,'” he wrote.

Despite this, he claims that his ratings are higher than ever.

“They tried to shame the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, ‘Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale’ type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome!” he concluded.

He added that the country would soon be “open” again and everyone would quickly forget the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the economy would bounce back quickly.

“FLATTENING OF THE CURVE!” he wrote in conclusion.

His tweets come on the same day that deaths in the United States surged past 13,000 and over 400,000 people have been infected by the disease.

Some of Trump’s coronavirus advisers, like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, have warned that this week will be one of the most difficult in the fight against the pandemic, leaving many Americans feeling the impact.

It’s not the first time the president has used his platform during the pandemic to brag about his ratings. On March 30, he was speaking to cameras in the Rose Garden when he compared his ratings to those of Monday Night Football and The Bachelor finale.

He faced immediate backlash for his comments.