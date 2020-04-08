Elsa Jean Rocks Nothing But A White Tank Top In Bed: ‘Quarantine And Chill’

Elsa Jean took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post yet another sexy bedroom photo. She showed some skin while hinting that she’s been relaxing a bit during her quarantine.

In the racy post, Elsa looked like a total smokeshow in a skimpy white tank top. The shirt showcased her toned arms and shoulders and clung to her ample bust. Her flat tummy and long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

Elsa sat in a bed made up with white linens. She had one knee bent and rested her elbow on top of it. She tilted her head and gave a flirty smile into the camera. She appeared to wear no pants in the snap, but her blanket covered much of her lower half.

In the background of the shot, a large, colorful piece of artwork can be seen hanging above the bed on a powder blue wall.

She wore her long, blond hair in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows. She gave her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. The application was completed with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Elsa’s over 1.8 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the photo. Fans clicked the like button more than 24,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 300 messages for her.

“Looking cute,” one follower wrote.

“There’s a beautiful and sexy and gorgeous woman,” remarked another.

“U are my dream woman u are so beautiful,” a third social media user stated.

“You’re the hottest blonde of all time. Hotter than both Pam Anderson and Marilyn Monroe,” a fourth person declared.

Elsa appears to have no qualms about showing off her stunning figure in her online posts. She’s often seen going scantily clad in plunging tops, tight dresses, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted to go braless in a see-through white dress while relaxing at home. That post proved to be very popular among her fans. To date, it has pulled in more than 119,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.