Louisiana Town Apologizes For Using Siren From ‘The Purge’ To Signal Coronavirus Curfew

'We have received numerous complaints,' said the police chief.

A Louisiana police chief is apologizing after officers used a siren that is heard in The Purge movie franchise to signal a curfew, Variety reports.

Louisiana, like so many other states, has issued social-distancing guidelines and other orders in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In the town of Crowley, that also includes a 9:00 p.m. curfew, after which all residents must stay inside their homes.

To alert residents to the curfew, Crowley police rolled through town, sounding their sirens. Unfortunately, the siren tone that they played struck the wrong chord with many residents of the community. That’s because they played the same sequence that’s used in the movies in The Purge franchise.

For those not familiar, The Purge franchise is a series of movies, beginning with the eponymous 2013 film, that takes place in a dystopian version of America, a number of years in the future. In order to fight crime and maintain social order, for a 12-hour period one night each year, there is no crime, and anyone can “purge” — which is to say, kill, maim, vandalize, anything they want, in order to get their violent urges out of their systems — without any legal consequences.

The siren can be heard in the trailer below, at the 1:20 mark. Be warned: the trailer is violent and contains strong language.

When Crowley police rolled through town announcing the curfew, they played the same siren, likely inadvertently. The siren can be heard in the video below, taken from Crowley.

As Lafayette’s KATC-TV reports, Crowley police wanted to use a sound effect that’s different from their regular sirens in order to announce the curfew, so that residents would take notice rather than just chalking it up to regular police sirens.

Unfortunately, the timing couldn’t have been worse. Using a sound effect that’s used in a horror franchise, while people are locked inside their homes during a pandemic, made for a bad juxtaposition.

Jimmy Broussard, the town’s police chief, said he had no idea that the siren was used in a horror movie franchise. However, he said that he won’t be using a different siren, moving forward.

Meanwhile, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said that his department had nothing to do with the siren choice.

“Last night a ‘Purge Siren’ was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the ‘Purge Siren’ and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose,” he said.