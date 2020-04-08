Donald Trump Thanks Elizabeth Warren & Urges ‘Bernie People’ To Join Republicans After Sanders Drops Out

President Donald Trump has taken to social media to react to the news that Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Trump mockingly thanked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sanders’ erstwhile competitor for the nomination, saying she cost Sanders multiple victories in the Super Tuesday primaries.

“If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump also followed the tweet with a reaction to Sanders’ announcement that he would remain on the ballot to collect delegates that he will use in the Democratic Convention, asking, “What’s that all about?”

Throughout the Democratic nomination process, trump has regularly used Twitter to give his opinion on events. He regularly accused the Democratic National Committee of being opposed to the nomination of Sanders, who Trump refers to as “Crazy Bernie,” in favor of the man he calls “Sleepy Joe” Biden.

….for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden. Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

As Sanders found early success in the Iowa and Nevada caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Trump closely followed and regularly tweeted on the process, more often about his expectation that the DNC would do something to give Joe Biden the nomination and not Sanders himself.

“It is happening again to Crazy Bernie, just like last time, only far more obvious. They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from him, and there’s very little he can do. A Rigged System!” Trump tweeted on February 14.

Following Sanders’ victory in Nevada, Trump congratulated the Vermont senator while adding the caveat “don’t let them take it away from you!” After Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, Trump referred to the action as a “coup.”