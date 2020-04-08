Donald Trump Thanks Elizabeth Warren & Urges ‘Bernie People’ To Join Republicans After Sanders Drops Out

President Donald Trump has taken to social media to react to the news that Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election. Trump mockingly thanked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sanders’ erstwhile competitor for the nomination, saying she cost Sanders multiple victories in the Super Tuesday primaries.

“If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump also followed Bernie’s announcement that he would remain on the ballot to collect delegates that he will use in the Democratic Convention by asking in a tweet, “What’s that all about?”