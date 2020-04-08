‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Says A Heartbreaking Goodbye To Baby Mickey

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 8, reveal that there will be some highly dramatic moments in Salem to shake up the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) forced to say a tearful goodbye to baby Mickey.

As viewers already know, Eric and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) believed the little girl to be their daughter. However, she was switched shortly after birth with the daughter of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Sadly, Eric and Sarah’s little girl died due to injures that Sarah suffered in a car accident while in labor.

Eric will now prepare to give up the baby he believed to be his biological daughter and turn her over to her true parents, who will be stunned and thrilled to have their daughter back after believing she had died just moments after birth.

The scenes will be emotional and heart wrenching. Seeing Sarah say goodbye to Mickey will likely be even more intense, as she doesn’t yet know that little Mickey is not her true daughter.

Sarah and Eric have been through so much with the little girl, including watching her undergo cancer treatments and a bone marrow transplant. Having her ripped from their lives will be like a punch to the gut for both of them.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Sarah will be busy in the operating room with Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) as they perform a procedure on Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) that they hope will remove all traces of Stefano DiMera from his body and bring back his true personality. However, the two doctors will hit an unexpected complication during the surgery that will leave Steve’s life in danger.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will come face to face with Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) for the first time since learning that he is the person who actually killed his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

Evan sent Ben away for the murder and he was nearly executed for a crime that he didn’t commit. The two men will go at it as they have a heated confrontation.

Fans know that Ben can sometimes be a loose cannon. However, he likely won’t want to do anything that could jeopardize his freedom again and send him back to jail, especially since he has reunited with the love of his life, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).