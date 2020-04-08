Qimmah Russo Flaunts Gym-Honed Physique In Vibrant Orange Booty Shorts And A Crop-Top

Qimmah Russo put the results of her dedicated fitness regimen on display in her latest Instagram upload. The multi-slide post was shared to her page on Wednesday morning.

The latest addition to the California-based trainer’s page included a total of six snaps taken selfie-style through the reflection of a large mirror. The 26-year-old was seen striking a number of flirty poses and averting her eyes from her cell phone to the mirror and back. In the caption of the upload, she noted that she was working on her physique during the quarantine, and would be coming out of it as her “best self.”

Qimmah looked ready for another sweat session geared toward achieving those goals, as she was dressed in a complete set of Ryderwear brand activewear that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed figure. The model rocked a blue, long-sleeve top with the brand’s logo written across her chest in white lettering. It cut off just below her chest, displaying her sculpted abs and flat midsection to he 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The social media sensation went to the opposite side of the color wheel for the lower half of her look, which was a pair of vibrant orange shorts. The bottoms were scrunched high-up on Qimmah’s hips, allowing her to flaunt her muscular thighs and calves in their entirety, while also teasing a glimpse at her peachy posterior. The number also featured a thick, high-rise waistband that the model folded down to just below her navel, drawing further attention to her toned torso.

Qimmah completed her workout look with a pair of orange sneakers that perfectly matched her itty-bitty booty shorts. She wore her blond tresses down in messy waves that cascaded behind her back and sported a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the fitness guru’s latest Instagram upload with love. The snaps have earned more than 10,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Qimmah’s chiseled build.

“Wow you look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Qimmah was “body goals.”

“The level of confidence on you is beyond limitations. Your physique appearance inspires far more than you know. The courage to display all the hard work and determination day in and day out is a goal worth setting. Keep killing it as you make it look so easy. Much love and respect to you and your dreams,” a third follower commented.

Qimmah often shows off all of her hard work in the gym on Instagram. She recently put her impressive physique on display again in an itty-bitty black-and-neon-green bikini. Those snaps proved popular as well, racking up over 33,000 likes.