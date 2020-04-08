Janet Jackson Urges Fans To Stay Home While Sharing Glammed-Up Photo

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking very glammed-up. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker is one of the many high-profile celebrities using her platform to urge fans to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson stunned in a dark turquoise jacket that appeared to be made out of soft velvet material. She left the top half of the attire unbuttoned which displayed her decolletage. The music icon paired the ensemble with a long turquoise skirt that was loose-fitted and had a long train. She put on a newsboy hat that matched her outfit and opted for dangling earrings for accessories. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper added a small gold ring and held a gold feather in her hand. Jackson applied a coat of magenta-colored lipstick and black eyeliner for the occasion.

In the photo, she was captured sitting down in front of a window with wooden blinds. Jackson rested both her hands in her lap and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

The image was taken last year for a photoshoot that took place for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress graced the cover and did a spread for the issue in various outfits.

Jackson geotagged her latest upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was when sharing the pic.

For her caption, she kept it simple and put the hashtag “StayHome.”

Earlier this month, she took to Twitter and told her followers to stay home because she has things to do in June, per Page Six. Even though she didn’t state what, it is likely her new world tour, “Black Diamond,” which is scheduled to start on June 24.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Looking phenomenal like ALWAYS,” one user wrote.

“Drop dead gorgeous, elegant, stylish, humble, wifey material,” another devotee shared.

“The queen has spoken,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re gorgeous. You look like a doll,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

During quarantine, Jackson has been keeping her loyal fanbase up to date via social media. Last week, she revealed that wanted to shave her head for the “janet. World Tour” after reacting to a viral video of someone shaving their hair in solidarity with their sister.

Jackson admitted to getting emotional over the video and expressed her love toward women who have a bald head and re-posted the viral clip to her page.

Unsurprisingly, the video was watched more than 357,000 times, liked by over 79,000 users and gathered in 8,400 comments in under 24 hours.