Janet Jackson Urges Fans To Stay Home While Sharing Glammed-Up Photo

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking very glammed-up. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker is one of the many high-profile celebrities using her platform to urge fans to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson stunned in a dark turquoise jacket that appeared to be made out of a soft velvet material. She left the top half of the attire unbuttoned, which displayed her décolletage. The music icon paired the ensemble with a long turquoise skirt that was loose-fitted and had a long train. She put on a newsboy hat that matched her outfit and opted to wear dangling earrings as accessories. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper added a small gold ring as well. She also held a gold feather in her hand. Jackson applied a coat of magenta-colored lipstick and black eyeliner for the occasion.

In the photo, she was captured sitting down in front of a window with wooden blinds. Jackson rested both hands in her lap and looked directly at the camera with a subtle smile.

The image was taken last year during a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress graced the magazine’s December cover and did a spread for the issue in various outfits as well.

Jackson geotagged her latest upload as London, letting fans know where she was when sharing the pic.

She kept her caption simple.

“#StayHome,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, the singer took to Twitter to tell her followers to stay home because she has things to do in June, per Page Six. Even though she didn’t state what, she was likely referring to her new world tour, “Black Diamond,” which is scheduled to start on June 24.

In the span of 45 minutes, her newest post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Looking phenomenal like ALWAYS,” one user wrote.

“Drop dead gorgeous, elegant, stylish, humble, wifey material,” another devotee shared.

“The queen has spoken,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re gorgeous. You look like a doll,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

During quarantine, Jackson has been keeping her loyal fanbase up to date via social media. Last week, she revealed that she wanted to shave her head for the “janet. World Tour” after reacting to a viral video of someone shaving their hair in solidarity with their sister.

Jackson admitted to getting emotional over the video and expressed her love toward women who have a bald head and re-posted the viral clip to her page.

Unsurprisingly, the video was watched more than 357,000 times, liked by over 79,000 users, and gathered 8,400 comments in under 24 hours.