Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Top & Barely-There Shorts

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, April 8, American model Ana Cheri made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the former Playboy Playmate stood in front of a balustrade on what appears to be an interior balcony. Ana posed with her shoulders back and tilted her head, as she gazed directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 33-year-old sizzled in a long-sleeved, plunging polka dot top and a pair of barely-there pink shorts. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the feminine look simple and did not wear any accessories.

Ana sported a fresh hairdo and appeared to have recently gotten bangs. She pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the coronavirus pandemic by humorously stating that she gave herself bangs after 22 days of self-quarantining. She went on to say that she is spending her time while at home “creating content” and making artwork. Ana also asked her followers how have they been keeping themselves occupied.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Ana’s question.

“I’m reading more books now something I have never had time for,” wrote one follower.

“I began running on the track in the park. I haven’t been running as much as I would like. [I’ve] been reading a lot too. Cleaning up around the apartment,” said another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I swear to god [sic] you’re absolutely perfect,” gushed one fan.

“Gorgeous and perfect as always,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of rose emoji to the comment.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fantastic figure on Instagram. Earlier this week, she uploaded a throwback photo, in which she wore a skimpy swimsuit adorned with a zebra print. That picture has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.