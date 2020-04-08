Jena Frumes Flaunts Her Curves In White Lingerie Set While Posing In Her Laundry Room

Model and social media influencer Jena Frumes is raising temperatures with her new Instagram post. She loves to prompt engagement with her followers by asking questions in her captions, and she did it again by asking about laundry habits while showcasing her curves in a set of white lingerie.

The latest photo shared by Frumes shows her posing next to a stacked washer and dryer with a variety of laundry-related products set on the washer next to her. She is standing with one arm pressed against the wall and in her other hand, she is holding a white garment of some sort.

Frumes looks off to the side, past the photographer, as she maintains a fairly serious look on her face. Her gorgeous curls are swept across the top of her head and a few tendrils obscure the side of her face as they cascade over her shoulders.

In this new photo, the model is wearing a fairly simple, yet sultry, set of lingerie. The matching bra and panty set has lace trim on both the top and the bottom and the pieces aren’t necessarily all that revealing.

Despite the relatively conservative nature of this lingerie set, Frumes’ incredible figure looked stunning. Her chiseled abs were impossible to miss and a fair amount of the model’s cleavage was highlighted by the cut of the bra as well.

Frumes’ 3.8 million followers wasted no time in embracing this new snapshot. Within just the first 40 minutes after the model had initially shared the shot, nearly 40,000 people had already liked it. Not only that, but more than 230 notes filled with praise and admiration filled the comment section.

“Honey you look magnificent,” wrote one of Frumes’ followers.

“My wcw @jenafrumes” praised another fan.

“Good morning beautiful,” commented someone else.

“Yasss queen,” was the fairly simple note from a different supporter.

By the looks of the comments, dozens of Frumes’ fans felt that their sentiments about this new look could most properly be expressed simply via strings of emoji. People clearly thought this lingerie ensemble was a sizzling-hot look on the model and they will surely be anxious to see more in the days ahead.

Frumes has been sharing fresh photos quite regularly during this time of social distancing, something her almost 4 million followers seem to appreciate greatly. Whether it’s lingerie, Daisy Duke shorts, skintight workout wear or a revealing bikini, Frumes’ curvy figure always raises heart rates and generates a lot of love.