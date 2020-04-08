‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Introduces One Of The Street Gangs Of Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 fans might have to wait until this fall to get their hands on the game, but they did get a peek into the console gaming world its developers are creating on Wednesday morning. The game’s official account put out a new post on Twitter introducing its followers to one of the gangs that will be roaming the world and Night City. Lead Developer Marcin Momot also posted on social media, further explaining the point of the introduction. He sent out a tweet saying, “the first entry in the series of posts talking about corporations and gangs that you will be able to encounter in the streets of Night City. Stay tuned for more!”

His post quote tweeted the original Cyberpunk 2077 official account which told the story of The Mox. The gang was formed in 2076 after a character players are likely to learn more about in the game’s story, passed away. Known as Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, she was a strip club owner and former prostitute who is said to have treated her workers fairly – something that stands out in this world apparently – and The Mox formed as a kind of homage to her.

The story continues that they aren’t the kind of street gang you might expect to find in Night City but rather a group of kind of anti-heroes. It’s said they refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys.”

The gang is trying to keep those kinds of people from violence and abuse. Along with the description of the gang, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account included a short GIF that showed off the logo and the coloring of The Moxes. The logo is apparently geared to go along with the Lizzie Borden them as it is an illustration of a half-skull with “little girl curls” that are geared to look like what you might have seen on child actors like Shirley Temple.

Fans of the game and followers of the account were plenty happy to see more information get dropped for Cyberpunk 2077. One user asked if there was going to be more gangs unveiled to which the account was its trademark coy, but Momot seemed to indicate this post was indeed the beginning of a series that will help people get to know Night City a bit better.

While the game was originally supposed to be launching this spring, it got pushed back to the fall. Partly because of that delayed launch, trailers and small tidbits of information on the world of Cyberpunk 2077 has dripped out but it’s still not known entirely just what players will be tasked with doing.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on the PS4 and Xbox One on September 17, 2020.