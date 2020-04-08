‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Introduces One Of The Street Gangs Of Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 fans might have to wait until this fall to get their hands on the game, but they did get a peek into the console gaming world its developers are creating on Wednesday morning. The game’s official account put out a new post on Twitter introducing followers to one of the gangs that will be roaming the game’s Night City. Lead Developer Marcin Momot also posted on social media, further explaining the introduction.

He sent out a tweet saying, “the first entry in the series of posts talking about corporations and gangs that you will be able to encounter in the streets of Night City. Stay tuned for more!”

His post quote-tweeted the original Cyberpunk 2077 official account, which told the story of The Mox. The gang was formed in 2076 after the death of a character who players are likely to learn more about in the game’s story. Known as Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, she was a strip club owner and former prostitute who is said to have treated her workers fairly — something that stands out in this world apparently — and The Mox formed as an homage to her.

The story continues, saying that The Mox is not the kind of street gang you might expect to find in Night City but rather a group of anti-hero types. It’s said that they refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys.”

The gang is trying to keep those kinds of people from violence and abuse. Along with the description of the gang, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account included a short GIF that showed off the logo and the coloring of The Mox. The logo is apparently geared to go along with the Lizzie Borden theme as it is an illustration of a half-skull with curls that look like those worn on child actors such as Shirley Temple.

Fans of the game and followers of the account were plenty happy for more information to drop about Cyberpunk 2077. One user asked if more gangs were going to be unveiled, to which the account was its trademark level of coy. But Momot’s statement indicated that this post was the beginning of a series that will help people get to know Night City a bit better.

While the game was originally supposed to launch this spring, it has been pushed back to the fall. Partly because of that delayed launch, trailers and small tidbits of information on the world of Cyberpunk 2077 have dripped out, but it’s still not known entirely just what players will be tasked with doing.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on the PS4 and Xbox One on September 17, 2020.