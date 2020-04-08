Lana Rhoades Poses In A Bikini & Thigh-High Boots With A Motorcycle: ‘Down To Ride?’

Lana Rhoades took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share yet another racy snapshot with her fans. She flashed her curves while looking like a total biker chick. She asked her fans if they wanted to ride with her in the post’s caption.

In the sexy snaps, Lana looked smoking hot as she donned a dark blue bandana-print bikini. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back, boasting a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms hugged her curvy hips tightly, while putting her flat tummy and rock-hard abs on full display. She accessorized the look with a denim jacket and a matching bandana on her head. She also added a pair of black thigh-high boots.

In the first photo, Lana stood in front of a motorcycle with her hip pushed to the side and a blank expression on her face. One hand fell to her side while the other rested on top of her head. She struck a similar pose for the second shot, only she turned her body to the side to flaunt her bikini and curves a bit more.

She had her long brown hair styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos.

The application included long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added metallic eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes. Her bronzed skin was complemented by the shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Lana’s over 8.9 million followers fell in love with the snaps. The post earned more than 860,000 likes within the first four hours. Fans also flocked to the comments section, leaving over 4,000 remarks on the pics.

“I stay drooling over you,” one follower wrote.

“Ur such a bombshell gurl!!!” gushed another.

“Lana you are so hot for world,” a third social media user admired.

“This is the baddest pic I ever seen you in,” a fourth comment read.

Lana’s fans are used to seeing her scantily clad in her online photos. She’s become known for showing off her curves in skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana most recently thrilled her followers in an animal-print bra and matching miniskirt. To date, that post has racked up more than 919,000 likes and over 4,200 comments.