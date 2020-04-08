Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Marriage Problems Led The Couple To Therapy

The six-time Super Bowl champ says his supermodel wife wasn't 'satisfied' with the marriage.

Tom Brady says his marriage to Gisele Bundchen hit a rocky patch that led them to therapy.

In his first-ever interview on The Howard Stern Show, the longtime New England Patriots quarterback revealed that several years ago his supermodel wife told him he wasn’t doing his part for their family and that he needed to make some changes.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all the sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,'” Brady told Stern, according to TMZ Sports.

The six-time Super Bowl champ said when his wife of 11 years revealed she wasn’t happy with their marriage, she began to ask him when he was going to do things for the household and start doing more to help with their kids: Vivian Lake, Benjamin Rein, and Jack, Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The Brazilian supermodel, who proudly stood by her husband as he lived out his career goals, reportedly reminded him that she had goals and dreams of her own as well. Brady said the revelation caused him to “check” himself.

“She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage,” Brady said of Gisele. “So I needed to make a change in that.”

Brady said Gisele wrote him a “heartfelt” letter that spelled out her problems with the marriage. The power couple eventually went to therapy to work out their issues, and Brady says their marriage remains strong today.

While he didn’t reveal the exact timing of the marital shakeup, fans know that Brady made a big change two years ago when he started skipping OTA practices with the Patriots to spend more time at home with his family.

In 2018, the football star told reporters at the Milken Institute Global Conference that it was important for him to try to find ways to spend more time with his wife and kids. At the time, he noted that his kids were growing up fast and that he needed to take time offseason so he could be available to them, per ESPN.

Around the same time period, Brady also told sideline reporter Erin Andrews that he was conscious of the fact that his kids were getting older and that he wouldn’t be able to get the missed time with his family back.

“You think, oh man, I’ve got kids and there’s a school play,” Brady said, per Boston.com. “I gotta be there for that because they’re not going to be 10 years old again. …As you get older, there’s a lot of other things happening in your life that you’ve got to figure out how to balance.”

In the past, Brady and his wife Gisele have faced rumors of marital woes, but this is the first time the four-time Super Bowl MVP has gone into detail about problems in his marriage.