Networks Struggle With Fact-Checking, Providing Context For Trump’s Daily Coronavirus Press Briefings

'Trump is flat out lying to the American people and right now our network and all networks should be cutting in to FactCheck him,' said an MSNBC host.

Some major news networks are struggling with how to cover President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings, noting the difficulty of fact-checking and providing context for his statements in real time, Deadline reports.

With the country in the midst of a deadly pandemic, news sources should relish the chance to cover daily press briefings from the White House in order to provide up-to-date information from the highest levels of government, writes Deadline’s Ted Johnson.

However, some anchors are concerned that the information coming from the recent daily press briefings is self-serving to the president, presented out of context, or flat-out false.

That puts networks in the position of having to either interrupt the press briefing in real-time to fact-check or provide context to the president’s statements (or those of his team), or to devote time afterward to the same process.

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski noted her frustration with the process in a Tuesday morning tweet.

“Trump is flat out lying to the American people and right now our network and all networks should be cutting in to FactCheck him. If we’re going to carry these ridiculous briefings, we need to give it context and we need to fact check a President who has trouble with the truth,” she said.

It’s a problem CNN is also struggling with, according to Deadline.

On Tuesday, for example, the network covered the initial portion of the daily press briefing, including Trump’s opening remarks and back-and-forth with reporters, before the cameras cut back to the studio, where national correspondent John King and reporter Daniel Dale promised to take some time to fact-check and contextualize Trump’s statements.

So frustrated was King with the process that he accused Trump of “trying to spin some revisionist history.”

One frequent cable news network guest is so frustrated with the daily White House coronavirus press briefings that he’s effectively calling for a boycott of networks that cover them.

“I just told MSNBC I wasn’t going on their shows as long as they were broadcasting trump’s press conference. I won’t make much difference if it’s just me but if 50 of you did it it would make a difference,” Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean recently tweeted.

This frustration with the White House’s daily briefings is not a new phenomenon. As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, in late March some networks started cutting away from later portions of the briefings to fact-check and provide context.