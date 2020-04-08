Ellie Gonsalves Shows Some Leg As She Works On ‘Socially Distancing Myself From Toxic People’

Australian model Ellie Gonsalves is causing a stir among her social media followers with her latest Instagram upload. The brunette stunner looks content and carefree in the photo, and she said it represents how she feels about creating some distance from toxic people this year.

Ellie shared the photo on Wednesday and noted that her gorgeous dress is from the brand Tularosa. She didn’t say exactly when or where this photo was taken, but the setting seemed perfect for the vibe she is currently feeling.

The model was sitting on a chair in an open room filled with a variety of seating arrangements. She had one leg crossed over the other, the floral fabric of her wrap dress falling to each side of her long, tanned legs to show off her upper thigh.

The wrap dress also had a low-V cut in the front that allowed Ellie to flaunt plenty of deep cleavage. She was looking down, away from the camera, with a grin on her face. She tousled her short, dark hair with one hand and had her other arm slung casually over the back of her chair.

To complement the dress, Ellie added a pair of strappy black wedge sandals. She didn’t go wild adding any additional accessories and it appeared that she kept her makeup look quite subtle, allowing her curves and the bold dress to shine.

In just a few hours, more than 12,000 of Ellie’s 1.3 million fans had shown their love for the new upload. Dozens of people commented as well, many praising her stunning look as others shared their own thoughts on the social distancing note in her caption.

“Oh my you look so beautiful,” praised one of Ellie’s followers.

“You and this dress = divine,” added another fan.

“Beautiful amazing sexy babe,” lauded someone else.

“You just look adorable,” detailed the note from a different, but still impressed, supporter of the model.

Ellie has shared a wide range of looks in recent days with her Instagram posts. One showed her lounging in a white robe, a towel wrapped around her head, as she held a glass of wine in her hand. In a couple of other recent uploads, she smiled as she shared shots with a baby goat in one instance and a pig in another.

It seems that no matter what Ellie is wearing or who else she might be posing with, her incredible curves steal the show. The Tularosa dress she wore in this newest post won rave reviews from many of Ellie’s followers and it created the perfect vibe to go along with the timely caption she added.