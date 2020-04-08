Alexa Dellanos Rocks Sports Bra & Sweats On Instagram: ‘I Hope You Are All Staying Safe At Home’

Alexa Dellanos has been largely quiet on Instagram ever since her self-quarantine began, but the stunner reached out to fans yesterday with a sweet message that conveyed her hopes for the best during these trying times. The stunning blonde accompanied the post with a gorgeous photo of herself snapped outside of her home, sending positive vibes all over her feed.

Alexa looked radiant in the sun-kissed snap, which saw her posing in front of her large, nearly floor-length windows. The curvy beauty rocked a casual look, showing off her incredible figure in a skimpy light-gray sports bra and matching sweats. Her tiny top was a snug fit and boasted a square neckline that sat low on her chest, leaving a copious amount of cleavage on display. Thin spaghetti straps framed her generous decolletage area.

Meanwhile, her pants hung loosely on her round hips, balancing out the tight-fitting top. The garment sported a wide, elastic waistband that sat just below her belly button, baring her midriff and showing off her washboard abs. The sweats were cinched with a matching drawstring that tied in a loopy bow, draping down her body. Alexa accessorized the sporty ensemble with a chic gold wristwatch and nothing else.

Alexa flaunted her hourglass curves as she posed with one hand in her pocket. She faced the camera with a friendly smile and crossed her legs. She lifted her other hand in the air in an elegant gesture that emphasized her slender arm, arching her back as she gazed directly into the lens.

The model wore minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine. Her subtle glam consisted of a bit of mascara to bring out her eyes, rosy blush that added some color to her porcelain-like cheeks, and a pink lip gloss that made her pillowy lips appear even fuller. She wore her long blonde locks down and parted in the center, letting her tresses fall down her back and over her shoulders. Her hair looked tousled and wind-swept, brushing over her decolletage.

Fans fell in love with the look and wasted no time in showering the model with compliments.

“You look so good in that natural way,” one fan commented on her photo.

“#glowing honey,” read another message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji that included a honey pot.

Alexa’s flawless figure was reflected in the window behind her, offering a view of her curvaceous rear end. The large windows also gave fans a peek into her stylish living room, which was furnished with sumptuous armchairs and a sleek padded sofa. A glass coffee table could also be seen in the spacious room, which boasted windows on multiple sides, teasing a serene seascape in the front and a lavish back garden.

Alexa captioned the photo with a white heart emoji. The upload proved to be very popular with her numerous admirers, garnering close to 49,200 likes and nearly 350 comments, including a few messages from celebrities.

“Linda,” wrote Latin model Yaslen Clemente, adding a cat heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh wow,” chimed in YouTube star Nicole Garcia.