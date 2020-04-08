Stefflon Don Wears Motorhead T-Shirt, Biker Shorts & Gucci Socks During Quarantine

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share new photos of herself at home in her front room during quarantine.

The “Pretty Girl” songstress stunned in a black long-sleeved Motorhead T-shirt which had a white print all over. The item of clothing had silver metal rings going down the sleeves and across the front. She paired the ensemble with tight black biker shorts that fell way above her knees. Stefflon didn’t opt for any shoes but did put on Gucci socks that had their logo printed all over.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker accessorized herself with large jeweled hoop earrings, a gold watch, bracelet, and a necklace. She sported her long wavy dark hair up in a high ponytail while rocking long, pointy acyrlic nails with a coat of teal nail polish. Stefflon applied red lipstick for the occasion as well as black eyeliner.

The rapper uploaded numerous photos of herself within one post that showcased the look well.

In the first shot, she was captured with both her feet on the sofa. Stefflon looked directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression and placed one arm in front of her. On the left appeared a shelf with some of the awards she has won over the years. Her MOBO Award was sitting on the top shelf and her NME Award was below.

In the third slide, she was photographed from head-to-toe. Stefflon was snapped sitting on top of her sofa with another pouty expression. The “Senseless” entertainer rocked a subtle smile and placed one hand on her face.

In the fourth frame, she lifted her head up and flashed a huge smile.

The other pics saw Stefflon posting from various other angles in the same setting.

She left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her 2.3 million followers.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 940 comments, proving to be popular.

“I see quarantine isn’t stopping you from glowing,” one user wrote.

“I really love this room. It looks so comfy,” another devotee shared.

“You’re so hot baby,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Aww, you look cute in these pictures,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefflon is no stranger to impressing her social media following. Earlier this week, she wowed in a leopard-print bra paired with high-waisted green pants. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she put half of her long, wavy dark hair in a high ponytail and left the rest down.