Stassie Karanikolaou Enjoys A Glass Of Wine While Soaking Up The Sun In A Pink Bikini: ‘Rosé All Day’

Stassie Karanikolaou slipped into a tiny bikini to soak up some sun earlier this week. She shared a snap of her tanning session on her Instagram page on Monday afternoon.

The golden sun spilled all over Stassie as she relaxed outside in her most recent social media appearance. She stretched out on top of a black-and-white towel that was draped across a lounge chair, which was presumably placed in the backyard of the model’s home in Calabasas, California. She closed her eyes in a blissful manner and rested one hand behind her head while holding a glass of rosé wine in the other, all while looking smoking hot in her itty-bitty swimwear.

Stassie stunned in a baby pink two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The set included an underwire-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The piece exposed an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its wide neckline and wrapped tight around the star’s rib cage to accentuate her toned frame.

Stassie also rocked the set’s matching bikini bottoms, which boasted a scandalous thong style that covered up only what was necessary. The design left the model’s curvaceous lower half almost completely bare, giving her audience a good look at her sculpted legs and round booty. She pulled its thin waistband high up on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Kylie Jenner’s best friend added gold hoop earrings and a pair of trendy black sunglasses. She also brought a pink Dior bucket bag outside with her, which rested on the wooden table beside her. Stassie was done up with a minimal amount of makeup and gathered her dirty blonde tresses in a messy up-do to keep them from falling in front of her face.

Unsurprisingly, Stassie’s Instagram update proved to be a huge hit with her 7.5 million followers. The steamy shot has racked up over 737,000 likes since going live earlier this week, as well as thousand of compliments for her stunning display.

“You look so hot,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Stassie was “the most beautiful and lovely and sexy and charming girl in the world.”

“Goals,” a third follower quipped.

“That body is perfection,” commented a fourth admirer.

Fans do not have to scroll far down the blonde bombshell’s Instagram feed to get another glimpse of her flawless body. She recently shared a few throwback snaps from a trip to the beach that saw her getting sandy in a minuscule red bikini. That upload faired well with her followers, who awarded the photos more than 1.1 million likes.