Lauren Dascalo Eats A Cherry While Posing In Skimpy, Rose-Patterned Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on her feed on Tuesday evening. In a series of photos on her feed, the bombshell model rocked a rose-patterned bikini that left little to the imagination as she sat in a garden and seductively ate a few cherries.

The photos showed Lauren sitting on a stone stool with a wall of green leaves behind her. A sliver of the bright sky was visible in the corner, revealing that it was a beautifully sunny day. The rays shined down on Lauren and bounced off her radiant skin, highlighting her muscles. She looked better than ever in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Lauren’s look featured a demi-cut white bra covered in red roses and green stems. The minuscule top just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage was pushed up and out. Her flat, toned tummy was also on display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong.

The front of the thong remained low on Lauren’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Lauren did not add any accessories to her look, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and a light pink color on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair down in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

The first photo showed Lauren sitting sideways on the stool with her legs slightly spread and her back arched. She leaned her head back and opened her mouth to eat a few bright red cherries. In the second photo, she turned to face the camera, giving fans a full view of her look. She curved her body in a way that accentuated her figure and looked off-camera with a pout.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 18,000 likes and just over 530 comments in under a day as fans showered her with love.

“I love you forever Lauren,” one fan said with a red heart.

“You’re beautiful and amazing,” another user added.

“Okay you’re the cutest,” a third follower wrote.

“You shine right back at the sun!” a fourth fan said.

Of course, Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, the babe posed in her mirror in a cropped sweatshirt and a thong, which her followers loved.