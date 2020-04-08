Lauren Dascalo Eats A Cherry While Posing In Skimpy Rose-Patterned Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday. In a series of photos, the bombshell model rocked a rose-patterned bikini that left little to the imagination as she sat in a garden and seductively ate a few cherries.

The photos showed Lauren sitting on a stone stool with a wall of green leaves behind her. A sliver of the bright sky could be seen in the corner, revealing a beautifully sunny day. The rays shone down on the beauty and bounced off her radiant skin, highlighting her muscles. She looked better than ever in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Lauren’s look featured a demi-cut white top covered in red roses and green stems. The minuscule garment just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage was pushed up and out. Her flat, toned tummy was also on display between the top and a matching, u-shaped thong.

The front of the bottoms remained low on her waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her pert derrière and long, lean legs were fully exposed as well.

Lauren did not add any accessories to her look, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and a light pink color on her full lips. She wore her long blond hair down in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

The first photo showed Lauren sitting sideways on the stool with her legs slightly spread and her back arched. She leaned her head back and opened her mouth to eat a few bright red cherries. In the second photo, she turned to face the camera, giving fans a full view of her look. She curved her body in a way that accentuated her figure and looked off-camera with a pout.

Her post garnered more than 18,000 likes and just over 530 comments in under a day, as fans showered her with love.

“I love you forever Lauren,” one fan wrote with a red heart.

“You’re beautiful and amazing,” added another user.

“Okay you’re the cutest,” a third follower complimented.

“You shine right back at the sun!” admired a fourth.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, the babe posed in her mirror in a cropped sweatshirt and a thong, which her followers loved.