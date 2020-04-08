Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Derrière In Thong Bikini In Flirty Selfie

Rosanna Arkle might be spending her time in isolation in one of the most scenic places on earth — New Zealand. The COVID-19 pandemic might have her currently staying in one place, but it has not stopped her from sharing sultry content online. Her latest Instagram share was another sexy snap that saw her flaunting her derrière while wearing a thong bikini.

The beauty’s post was a mirror selfie that saw her standing in what she called her “iso home” for the time being. The room in the picture looked cozy, as it had a comfortable bed against a wall. A bouquet of pampas grass was positioned next to the mirror, giving the room a beach vibe.

Rosanna wore a white bikini for the snapshot. Because of the way she was standing, not much of it could be seen, however. She posed with her backside facing the mirror. The model snapped the photo at a slight side angle, giving her fans a nice look at the fabulous curves of her perky booty. She stood with one leg in front of the other, which also showed off her toned thighs. Rosanna twisted her torso slightly to take the picture, highlighting her slender waist. Her ample bustline and shapely back could also be seen in the snap.

Rosanna wore her hair parted on the side and down in natural waves that fell over her face, obscuring most of it. It was hard to see her makeup, but she appeared to be wearing some eye shadow, mascara, and lip gloss.

In the post’s caption, she said that New Zealand would be her home for six weeks.

The post has been on her page for several hours, during which time it racked up rave reviews from her fans. Many left flattering comments about her incredible physique.

“You’re really a living masterpiece so unbelievably gorgeous omg,” one admirer told her.

“Lovely! You are gorgeous!!” wrote a second Instagram user.

Some of her followers even commented on the room.

“This room looks like a dream!” a third fan remarked.

“Peachy AF but that room caught my eye,” added a fourth follower.

Rosanna seems to be enjoying her time in New Zealand. She has kept her 5.2 million followers updated on how she is doing while also showcasing her figure in revealing attire. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking gorgeous in a sexy two-piece outfit while lounging in an olive orchard.