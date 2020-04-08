Rita Ora Poses Topless In Blue Wig For Latest Instagram Upload

For Rita Ora’s latest Instagram post, the singer treated fans to a revealing photo and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a curly light blue wig that looked incredible on her. She posed topless for the occasion and appeared to have a white bathrobe resting on her lap. Ora opted for white nail polish and applied a glossy lip. For her eye makeup, she wore mascara and eyeshadow. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper has multiple tattoos inked all over her body and showed a couple of them off.

Ora was captured fairly close up for her most recent upload. She seemed to be sitting down on a chair with wooden arms. The British entertainer covered her breasts with her arm and looked up over her shoulder. She rocked a mouth open expression and looked very glamorous.

For her caption, Ora thanked those who had been supporting her new single for “How To Be Lonely.”

The “Let You Love Me” songstress wore the same blue wig in the music video for the new track. In parts of the video, she donned the bright number with a sexy superwoman ensemble. She was seen shooting a laser gun next to an alien in a futuristic scene. On her official YouTube channel, the music video has been watched more than 2.3 million times.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up 220,717 likes and over 990 comments, proving to be popular with her 16.2 million followers.

“WOW OH WOW YOU ARE SO AMAZING AND PERFECT AND GORGEOUS AND MAGNIFICENT AND BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m still not over that wig. Omg, it’s so cool,” another devotee shared.

“You are so perfect,” remarked a third fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to The Official Charts, “How To Be Lonely” has so far peaked at No. 57 on the U.K. singles chart.

Ora is no stranger to impressing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a number of photos that were taken on the set of the music video.

In one frame, the former X Factor judge wowed in a couple of low-cut black vest tops layered on top of each other. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression while holding the hand of the skeleton on her neck.

In another image, she was captured sitting down in a black hooded garment while holding onto a bat in front of a brick wall that had been smashed down.