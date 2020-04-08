Liz Katz Takes Harley Quinn Cosplay To New Level Of Sexiness In Latest Post

Cosplay model Liz Katz has put on plenty of different costumes over the years but it appears she’s partial to Harley Quinn. It should come as no surprise that every once in a while she’s had to go to the same well more than once, but it appears she knows how to keep things fresh and plenty sexy when she does repeat a character.

On Tuesday evening, Katz took to her Instagram page to post a brand new pic of her in a Harley Quinn outfit and she went with the old school look this time around. Back in February, the model paid homage to the DC Comics character by posing in a shot that was supposed to evoke her look from the Birds of Prey movie.

This time around she went with the more iconic look. It’s the look that most people think of as the one where she made her debut. In other words, Katz put herself into her own version of a Harlequinn costume. Then she sexed it up quite a bit.

Her outfit starts out with the iconic cowl and mask that we’ve seen in so many different television shows and comics. Oddly, the live-action movies haven’t had Harley Quinn sporting this particular outfit that much. Katz shows us why that was a bit of an oversight.

Panning down from her head, we see how Katz has really put her own take on the look. Dressed in a red string top that she accentuates by pulling the strings together, she flashes her more than 1.2 million followers quite a bit of side-boob.

As skimpy as the top is, the bottom of the outfit is showing off plenty of flesh as well. Wearing matching red panties and some strings wrapped around her upper thighs, Katz doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

It’s pretty clear the chesty model’s followers are plenty happy get as much of an eyeful as they possibly can. There were plenty who voiced their pleasure with the latest look.

One user even went beyond the overall sexiness of the outfit and wanted to know where Katz got part of her costume. The fan posted, “I love this cowl you have!!! Did you make it yourself or did you have it made?” The model responded she had it made by a company called Reevfx.

Another user got a bit flirty asking, “will you be my court jester?”

Another was blown away by Katz’s outfit saying, “this is amazing! Well done!”

The model captioned the post as her wearing her Tuesday best and it appears her fans agree.