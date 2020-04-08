Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Plunging Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit

Aylen Alvarez flaunted her buxom figure in some revealing swimwear in her latest Instagram share. The Cuban model dazzled her 3.7 million followers with the look on Tuesday.

The latest addition to Aylen’s Instagram feed included two sizzling photos of the 32-year-old lounging outside by the pool. She sat on the white ledge of the water underneath the shade of a tall umbrella and stared down the camera with a sensual gaze. On the ground next to her was a full glass of wine and a pair of trendy, polarized sunglasses.

Aylen appeared completely dry in the set of snaps, but looked ready for a dip in the water in her sexy swimwear, which she noted in the caption of her post was the “Golden Metallic Snake Ring Swimsuit” from the popular retailer PrettyLittleThing. The one-piece was made of a dark, metallic material that shimmered from the sunlight and did nothing but favors for the model’s famous curves. It boasted a scandalous plunging neckline that fell far past Aylen’s chest, leaving her decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

Aylen’s swimwear proceeded to cinch just below her voluptuous assets with a gold metal ring detail that accentuated her hourglass silhouette. It also featured two revealing cutouts along her torso, flashing even more of her bronzed skin and a glimpse at her toned midsection. Meanwhile, the number’s daringly high-cut design left the model’s sculpted legs and curvy hips exposed in their entirety.

As an extra layer, Aylen added the U.K.-based brand’s “Brown Plisse Metallic Oversized Beach Shirt.” She wore the sheer garment completely open, ensuring that her audience would get a good look at her curvaceous physique. She wrapped the “Bronze Shimmer Headband” over her long, brunette tresses, which featured the same metal ring detail as the swimsuit. As for her glam, Aylen was done up with a full face of makeup that included a peach lip gloss, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Instagram sensation flooded her latest upload with love. It has accrued nearly 49,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments within 16 hours of going live. Many left compliments for the model’s skin-baring display.

“Omg what a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Aylen was the “most attractive girl on Earth.”

“So beautiful and alluring,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, you shine like diamonds & gold,” quipped a fourth follower.

This is hardly the first time that Aylen has flaunted her bombshell curves on her Instagram page. She recently showed them off again in a daringly short, animal-print dress. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 66,000 likes and 900-plus comments.