Suzy Cortez Sports Sexy Black Blazer While Rocking Fishnet Stockings & Smoking A Stogie

Suzy Cortez flaunted her fit figure in a sexy, all-black outfit in her most recent Instagram share. The reigning Miss BumBum World 2019 floored her 2.1 million fans with the seriously seductive snap added to her page yesterday.

The April 7 photo showed the Brazilian babe standing next to a sliding glass door. The background was blurred, ensuring that the model was the center of attention in the upload. Cortez stood directly in the middle of the frame, popping her hip to the side. In the caption of the update, she urged her followers to join the OnlyFans section of her website, which is currently on special for $3 a month.

The model rocked a black outfit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. She sizzled in a silky black blazer that hit at her upper thigh, including only one button below her chest to prevent the jacket from opening. The piece boasted a dangerously low neckline that exposed a hint of cleavage to her captivated audience. Her long, dark locks cascaded down into her cleavage, further drawing attention to her beautiful assets.

Cortez, who recently stunned in a NSFW tennis outfit, sported a pair of sheer black panties to match, taking the sexiness level off the charts. A glimpse of her trim midsection was on display as well. The ensemble included a pair of black fishnet stockings that came to her upper thigh, drawing further attention to her muscular quads.

The fitness model kept her overall look simple, rocking a silver bracelet on her right wrist. Cortez added a pool cue to the chic look, grasping it in her right hand. Her other hand held a cigar, with a puff of smoke visible over her face.

As for glam, Cortez kept it basic with only a small amount of eyeshadow, mascara, and defined brows. Her cheeks were expertly contoured with a line of blush and shimmery highlighter directly above.

Unsurprisingly, Cortez’s revealing upload proved to be a massive hit with her fans. The post was double-clicked over 7,000 times and garnered more than 60 comments. Most of her fans dropped a line in English, with countless others commenting in Spanish instead.

“Amazing and hot love you princess,” one follower gushed, alongside a series of red lip emoji.

“This chicks smoking,” a second devotee wrote, seeming to refer to her sexiness as well as the fact that she was smoking a cigar.

“Very beautiful,” another admirer simply said, with the addition of a single thumbs-up emoji.

Of course, plenty of others were left speechless, opting to comment with emoji rather than words.