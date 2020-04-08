Ashley Alexiss Takes A Stunning Selfie In A Tie-Dye Top

Ashley Alexiss showcased her stunning beauty in her latest Instagram post, thrilling her 2.1 million followers with a behind-the-scenes snap at a photo shoot. According to the caption that Ashley paired with the breathtaking image, the pictures were taken at her very own home studio.

The photo Ashley shared appeared to be a selfie, as she had one arm extended toward the camera and positioned as though she was taking the picture. The blond bombshell had her long locks parted in the middle and cascading down her chest in a sleek style.

Ashley’s ensemble was colorful and playful, as she rocked a tie-dye t-shirt in a wide variety of hues. Two cartoon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants were printed on the front of the top, and she had it knotted under her bust in order to make it more revealing and figure-flattering. The top didn’t show off any of her tantalizing cleavage, but a sliver of her stomach was on display.

Ashley paired the tank with blue jeans, and had one hand tucked into the pocket. She also accessorized with a silver choker necklace. The entire ensemble Ashley rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley tagged the brand in the caption of the post, as well as in the picture itself.

Her beauty look in the shot was neutral yet glamorous. Bold brows framed her stunning eyes, and she accentuated them further with her blended brown eye shadow and long lashes. A soft pink hue just a hint darker than her natural lip color covered her plump pout, and she flashed a huge smile in the picture.

In the caption of the post, Ashley filled her fans in on the fact that she had been shooting all day for Fashion Nova, and a photo shoot set-up was visible behind her. Her followers loved the stunning update, and the post racked up over 17,400 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 181 comments from her eager fans.

“Your hair is amazing,” one person said, captivated by her silky tresses.

“You’re absolutely beautiful,” another follower added.

“I would love to see your at home set up for pics,” one admirer commented, curious about where Ashley takes many of the sizzling snaps that end up on her Instagram page.

“Need this shirt ASAP. Also, need to look like this in this shirt ASAP. Lol,” was a fourth response.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a snap that showcased even more skin in a sexy Fashion Nova Curve ensemble. She rocked a white lace bodysuit that highlighted her hourglass physique to perfection.