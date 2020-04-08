Kelly Clarkson Bares Shoulders For Cover Of ‘Dream Come True’ Project ‘I Dare You’

Kelly Clarkson bared her shoulders for the cover of what she calls her “dream come true” project, “I Dare You.” The singer and talk show host showed off the art for her latest tune on Instagram in a sensual photo tinted with a pink hue.

The muted image depicts The Kelly Clarkson Show host from her bare shoulders up.

Kelly’s blond hair is slicked back away from her face in the share. She is wearing a minimal makeup application, and her natural beauty is on full display. In the image, she sports filled-in eyebrows, brushed up into an arch to accent her eye shape. Kelly’s eyes are lined lightly and enhanced by mascara to lengthen her lashes.

Her base makeup matches her skin tone, and Kelly’s lips are lined with a natural shade, filled in with a coordinating lipstick color.

The photo is striking for the way Kelly is looking directly at the camera, engaging her fans with her eyes and inviting them into this performance of the project. In an April 2 Instagram share, she described it as her “favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on.”

Five different versions of what appears to be the back cover were debuted in the share as well. The subsequent images showed a center image of a dark pink heart with the name of the artist in the collaboration noted.

Kelly has partnered with the following artists for different versions of the song: Faouzia, Blas Canto, Zaz, Glasperlenspiel, and Maya Buskila.

Prior to this new music, Kelly’s most recent releases included her 2017 album titled Meaning of Life and the song “Broken & Beautiful” from the 2019 Ugly Dolls soundtrack.

Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement regarding Kelly’s new music, sharing their feelings in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Can’t freaking wait! When can we hear it!?” remarked one follower of The Voice coach.

“You are stunning, absolutely stunning in this photo,” said a second fan.

“Wish we could listen to it early!!! We so need this!” stated a third Instagram user.

“I’m excited I love everything you do!” said a fourth supporter.

It is unclear if a video was created for this tune prior to the social distancing guidelines put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly has been hunkered down at her cabin in Montana with her husband for several weeks, posting daily updates to Instagram and singing in her bathroom for her fans. Whether she will speak about the song’s upcoming release on her social media platform is unknown at the moment.