Kayla Moody Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior In A Sexy Thong Swimsuit: ‘Happy Hump-Day’

Kayla Moody wished her Instagram followers “Happy hump-day” with a red-hot photo that saw her looking sultry and seductive in a skimpy thong swimsuit. Photographed from behind, the sizzling blonde flaunted her bombshell curves in a provocative pose that particularly spotlighted her peachy posterior, flooring fans with the steamy look.

The spicy pic, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, showed Kayla at the top of an outdoor staircase. The gorgeous model delicately rested one hand on the wooden railing and placed her other arm across her midriff, in a coquettish gesture that highlighted her narrow waist. Her torso was half-way turned towards the camera, teasing her bodacious bosom. The photo captured her from the knee up, offering a great view of her toned thighs and supple pins.

The Georgia-based beauty was wearing a bedazzled, nude one-piece that was adorned with tiny, sparkling rhinestones. The swimsuit was daringly deep-cut on the side, flashing a tantalizing amount of sideboob. The item fit tightly across her buxom curves, clinging to her insane body, and featured scanty, high-cut bottoms that showed off her slender hips and pert rear end. The glimmering bathing suit sported thin shoulder straps that were stretched to the maximum from supporting her shapely chest, reminding fans that the busty blonde can certainly fill a bikini top.

Kayla only accessorized with a chic manicure, letting the dangerous curves speak for themselves. Her nails were painted a soft pink color and featured elegant French tips. She showed off her long, golden locks styled in unruly waves that tumbled down her back. A rebel tendril brushed over her shoulder, nearly falling into her decolletage.

The stunner was all dolled-up for the shot, rocking a pink lip gloss that added extra fullness to her plump lips. She wore a shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow that perfectly matched her swimsuit. Her glam was complete with dark eyeliner and bold faux eyelashes.

The Instagram sensation was snapped against a wooden lattice, with a few plants adding a splash of color to the brown-toned background. The simple decor gave off wood-cabin vibes that got the mind thinking about vacation time. Kayla tagged Entertainmentworld HD in her caption, suggesting that the photo was a throwback from her recent campaign in Costa Rica earlier this year. She added a flirty touch with a peach emoji that was evocative of her bountiful curves, and gave a shout-out to the photographer, as well as to her hair stylist and to the modeling agency that recruited her for the shoot.

The upload didn’t fail to ensnare her followers’ attention, reeling in more than 6,400 likes and 155 comments in just two hours of going live.

“So insanely sexy. Unreal [peach emoji] @kaylamoody,” read one of the gushing messages left by her devotees, followed by a fire and raising-hands emoji.

“I was wondering what day it is. Thanks,” quipped another Instagrammer, leaving a string of folded-hands, peach, and heart emoji.

“Happy hump-day to the most beautiful woman on Instagram!!!” commented a third person, ending their post with three pairs of heart and fire emoji.