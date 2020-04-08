Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Works Powerful Quads In Latest Home Workout Video

Lauren Simpson took to Instagram on Wednesday to post her latest home workout video. The fitness trainer has been providing her 1.8 million followers with exercises that can be done anywhere and are perfect for those shut indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the workout, the Instagram sensation wears a magenta sports bra with writing across the chest and a black strap securing it to her rib cage. The exposed skin along her arms and midsection give viewers an eyeful of her chiseled muscles. She pairs the top with high-waisted black shorts that extend just past her backside and leave her sculpted legs on display. The bottoms hug her backside, flaunting her gym-honed booty.

Lauren ditches the shoes for her at-home workout and wears a pair of black midcalf socks. She accessorizes with sparkly stud earrings and wears thick black mascara, eye shadow, and pink glossy lips to highlight her facial features. Her long, platinum blond hair is tied back in a low ponytail.

The post is divided into five parts, each featuring a separate exercise from the circuit. Lauren completes the entire workout in her living room using a resistance band, exercise mat, and small table for equipment.

The first exercise in the workout is the narrow stance lunge. Lauren performs alternating forward lunges, making sure not to extend her legs too far in front as she does so. The second video clip shows the pistol squat, an exercise that may require the assistance of a low surface to maintain balance. The third exercise is the leg extension, which Lauren demonstrates while sitting on the small table with a green resistance band.

The fourth video features sissy squats. Lauren uses the wall to keep her balance as she lowers her body to the floor for each squat. The final exercise is the wall sit with abduction. After the model moves into the wall sit, she repeatedly opens and closes her legs.

In the caption of the post, the blond beauty gives her followers tips for completing each exercise and instructs them to complete 10-12 reps of each for a total of three to four rounds. The coach adds that the workout is a quad burner and asks her followers to let her know what home workout videos they’d like to see next.

In the comments section, Lauren’s followers responded to her request for home workout ideas while expressing their appreciation for her videos.

“Can’t wait to try this! Would love to see a home workout focused on tris and delts! Thanks for the video and you look so amazing! Stay safe girl!” one Instagram user commented.