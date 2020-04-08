‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React As Stassi Schroeder Nearly Ruins Beau Clark’s Surprise Proposal

Viewers are turned off after the 'Next Level Basic' author is shown 'hounding' her longtime boyfriend for an engagement date.

Vanderpump Rules fans are reacting to Stassi Schroeder’s pushy behavior that almost ruined her fiance Beau Clark’s surprise engagement last summer.

In a scene from the latest episode of the Bravo reality show, the 31-year-old Next Level Basic author was seen hounding her longtime love over his hesitation to pop the question. Clark, 40, told Stassi that he loved her but needed time, while all the while planning a surprise proposal behind her back.

Stassi posted a clip of the scene to Twitter in which made it clear that her man’s slow proposal was torture for her.

“Surprise vs mental health,” Stassi captioned the Vanderpump Rules clip.

But in comments to the post, Vanderpump Rules fans felt Stassi was over the top by constantly pestering Beau about his proposal plans. Others wrote that she nearly sabotaged her relationship with a great guy by “bullying” a proposal out of him.

“Nothing like forcing or badgering a proposal from someone,” one viewer wrote.

“Stassi ruined it,” another wrote. “I don’t even care about his proposal anymore. She hounded him into it. I’m sure he loves her but I felt sorry for Beau.”

“I can’t imagine ever begging to be proposed to… look at Tom and Katie. That’s why they aren’t happy,” another added. “It’s so annoying to watch women act this way.”

“I’d be so embarrassed to pressure someone to marry me,” another added. “You look desperate like Scheana & we all know how that train wreck ended.”

Other fans sided with Stassi and said they could relate to how she feels. A few questioned why Stassi didn’t just propose to Beau if she wanted an engagement so bad.

Vanderpump Rules viewers also noted that even though Stassi got the engagement that she rallied for, she will now have to wait patiently for her wedding because everything is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stassi and Beau are scheduled to marry in October in Italy, but clearly that may not happen now.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Beau ultimately proposed to Stassi last July at the famed Hollywood Cemetery in California. The actor and commercial casting director presented Stassi with a 3.5-carat ring, a family heirloom that features a European round-cut diamond surrounded by 24 smaller stones in a platinum band, according to People. The gorgeous sparkler was owned by Beau’s grandfather in the 1940s or 1950s, and it was passed down to the Vanderpump Rules star’s aunt.