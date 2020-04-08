Kayla Itsines Flaunts Killer Physique In Ab Workout Video

Kayla Itsines continues to show her 12.4 million Instagram users that being shut indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean they can’t keep up with their workouts. The fitness trainer has been consistently posting home workout circuits that target specific areas of the body and require minimal to no equipment. On Tuesday, April 7, Kayla posted an ab workout that can be done anywhere and doesn’t disappoint in terms of intensity.

For the workout, the Australian native wears a black sports bra and matching black spandex shorts. The top leaves her muscular arms and shoulders on display while the gap along her midsection shows off her gym-honed abs. The shorts cling to her hips and backside while leaving plenty of sculpted leg exposed. Kayla completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers accentuated with black and gray designs. She accessorizes with a silver exercise watch and wears her long, straight brunette tresses pulled up in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face.

The video consists of five different ab exercises, all performed in the fitness trainer’s living room. She utilizes a pink exercise mat on top of her white carpet for extra comfort as all the exercises are performed on the floor.

The first exercise that Kayla demonstrates is called the X toe tap and involves lifting each leg in towards the chest while tapping the toes with the opposite arm. This is alternated for 20 reps, 10 on each side. The next exercise in the circuit is the straight-leg jackknife, also carried out lying down. With her legs and arms both pressed together, Kayla brings them in to meet in the center, repeating this move for 12 reps.

The third exercise is the Russian twist, which requires Kayla to sit with her legs crossed in the air in front of her as she twists her torso from one side to the other. This move is followed by 20 ab bikes, 10 on each side. The final exercise in the workout is the X plank. Kayla moves her body into a plank position and then pushes back into a downward dog position while tapping the opposite foot with her hand, repeating this move for 20 total reps, 10 on each side.

In the caption of the video, the fitness trainer tells her followers that just because there is no equipment involved, this doesn’t mean the workout is low intensity. Kayla challenges her trainees to complete three laps of the ab circuit.

The post earned over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.