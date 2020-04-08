Katie Bell Shows Some Skin In Black Panties & Cropped Sweatshirt: ‘Bored In The House’

Instagram hottie Katie Bell is generating some heat with her latest post, even if it does seem that she is starting to get a bit stir-crazy with her ongoing social distancing. Late Tuesday night, Katie posted a selfie on her Instagram page that shows she is keeping it casual while she’s at home, although even her casual style brings some sex appeal along with it.

In the late-night selfie, Katie is wearing a blue sweatshirt, black panties, and a pair of socks. As she snaps the selfie, she has one arm raised straight over her head and one leg positioned slightly ahead of the other, moves that appear to elongate the already tall model’s frame.

Katie appears to be makeup-free in this snap, and she has her dark hair hanging loosely over her shoulders. With the cropped cut of the sweatshirt and her arm raised, the hem of the shirt rises above her navel and gives fans a glimpse of her flat tummy.

The model paired the sweatshirt with some skimpy black panties. The cut of the panties accentuated Katie’s slender frame and curves, and she finished off the casual look with a pair of mismatched socks.

The caption for Katie’s new post simply quoted a line from the popular song “Bored in the House” by Tyga and Curtis Roach. As many social media users know, this song has become quite popular for TikTok users and certainly fits with the vibe many people are feeling during these ongoing days of staying at home amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Katie’s upload was a bit hit, receiving around 85,000 likes from her 1.9 million fans overnight. In addition to that, more than 800 notes flooded the comment section with praise for her enticing, yet casual, look.

“Love u girl, you made my work day better,” wrote one of Katie’s fans.

“Beauty of this world,” praised another of the model’s followers.

“The best to ever do it,” lauded someone else.

“So amazing and so gorgeous!!” detailed a different fan.

Many of Katie’s Instagram posts feature her modeling sizzling-hot lingerie sets or revealing bikinis while posing for sultry shots. This selfie presents a different side of the model, but her fans still loved it and found it to be plenty sexy.

Katie responded to many of the comments as they were posted overnight and it seems that she really was feeling a bit bored while in the house and in need of some connection with others. The model’s followers were more than happy to engage with her and made it clear that they loved this type of snap from the gorgeous brunette.