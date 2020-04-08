Ellie Gonsalvez Stuns In A Printed Dress With Plunging Neckline

Ellie Gonsalvez thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest smoking hot update, in which she rocked a stunning dress that showcased her curves to perfection. Ellie didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but the picture appeared to have been taken while she was out and about in some type of furniture-packed spot.

The stunner from Australia perched on a modern chair, which featured a circular base and a back that consisted of several thin metal bars. Ellie rocked a printed dress by the brand TULAROSA, as she specified in the caption, and had it arranged for maximum drama in the sexy snap.

The entire dress was crafted from a colorful floral print fabric that draped beautifully across the chair and onto the floor. The top featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The neckline showed some major skin before the bodice of the dress clung to Ellie’s narrow waist.

While the bodice of the dress was figure-hugging, the skirt of the dress had a looser fit that flowed over Ellie’s curves. The skirt cascaded down one side of the chair, but it also had a scandalously high-cut slit that Ellie used to her advantage when she posed. She angled her body so that her toned legs were crossed, and the dress draped seductively over one thigh while displaying her stunning stems. Ellie paired the spring-ready outfit with some high-heeled wedges.

Ellie draped one hand across the back of the chair while the other played with her brunette locks. She had her hair chopped into a short bob, and rocked a tousled, effortless style.

Ellie’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 7,300 likes within just two hours. It also received 93 comments from Ellie’s eager fans.

“This dress is some kinda perfect,” one fan said, loving the way the flirty and feminine garment looked on Ellie’s fit physique.

“Yes to this & yes to this amazing dress,” another follower said, and included several praise hands emoji in the comment.

“So divine in that dress Ellie you’re so enchanting!!” another follower added.

“Ellie, can we have more pictures of this dress please??? It is stunning. And so you are!!” one fan said, loving everything about the sexy snap.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ellie Gonsalvez thrilled her followers with a smoking hot snap in which she relaxed in a cozy-looking white robe with a glass of wine in her hand as she enjoyed a stunning view.