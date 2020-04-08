‘Good Morning America’s’ Lara Spencer Shares New Pic Of Furry Co-Host

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer shared a new photo of her furry pal Riva, who has been upstaging the longtime morning personality during remote broadcasts from her home in Connecticut. The pup has been a constant presence at the side of her fur mom since she began social distancing almost two weeks ago.

Lara’s latest Instagram pic shows her seated at the gorgeous kitchen area in the home she shares with husband Richard McVey, and two children — Huff and Katharine — from her previous marriage to David Haffenreffer.

The television personality and pop news reporter is seen with cameras and lights in the common area, and two very special guest stars who continue to steal the spotlight.

Riva is happily seated alongside her mom. She is looking straight at the camera while Lara’s other pup is snoozing happily at her feet.

In the image, the stunning newswoman is wearing a black-and-white patterned blouse with three-quarter sleeves and an open neckline. Her blond hair is fashionably styled in loose waves, and her makeup is camera-ready. Considering she has to get ready and set up her workstation before Good Morning America even begins at 7 a.m. EST, she looks picture-perfect.

Seated at an oval-shaped wood table, Lara delivers her portion of the broadcast. Behind her is a series of windows that overlook the family’s expansive backyard. The kitchen set includes wicker chairs in a dark gray hue with whitewashed legs. Lara is relaxing on a built-in bench seat that is casually decorated with throw pillows.

Above her head and hanging from the ceiling is a decorative light fixture with open bulbs that brighten up the eating area. Light wood-paneled walls are balanced by white trim and black-framed windows.

The kitchen overlooks the large family area which Lara showed off in an earlier Instagram post featuring Riva on April 4.

Viewers remarked in the comments section of the share that they look forward to Riva’s appearances on the morning news show.

“Don’t take the dogs off!!! They are so cute when they show up!!!” said one Good Morning America viewer who created the hashtag: keep the dogs on camera.

“This is adorable!!! I love how the other one just doesn’t care!! Hahah! Love your table and chairs/banquet setup!!!! It’s gorgeous!!! Stay Healthy Lara!!!” stated another fan, followed by a red emoji heart.

“I am going to miss your pups when you are back in the studio!! Riva visits have made me smile!” noted a third follower.