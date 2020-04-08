John David & Abbie Duggar Share Rare Photos Of 3-Month-Old Baby Grace

Duggar fans are excited to see new photos of Grace Duggar.

John David and Abbie Duggar are celebrating their daughter Grace Annette turning 3 months old by sharing a few photos with their fans. The Counting On couple are not as active on social media as other members of their family are, so this was a special treat for their 508,000 Instagram followers.

It all started on Monday when John and Abbie shared a family photo with their little girl in matching outfits. They are big Arkansas Razorback fans as they showed off their team spirit. John David is wearing a red Razorback t-shirt, while his blond wife has on a similar shirt with a little grey mixed in. Her curly locks are pulled back into a low ponytail. However, it was baby Grace that stole the show in the snapshot. She is wearing a matching red outfit and a white bow on her head. She is staring at the camera with a curious expression.

If that wasn’t enough to get Duggar fans excited, the reality stars shared more pictures of their daughter the following day as she had officially turned 3 months old on April 7. She is all decked out in a cute summery outfit featuring pastel colors of yellow, blue, and pink. This time she has a pink bow on the top of her small head. Grace is lying on a grey blanket with white blocks beside her showing off her age.

John David’s twin, Jana Duggar, quickly took to the social media platform to say how much she loves her niece’s facial expressions in the photos. Many fans thought that Grace favors Abbie, while one follower decided that the baby actually looks just like like her aunt Jana.

Back in February when Grace was just a month old, Jana was seen in a few sweet snaps snuggling with her twin’s firstborn. She also sneaked in a few kisses as she enjoyed the special time with her niece.

There were a few more photos that were posted on the couple’s Instagram stories as well. One is an up close pic of Grace’s face. She is decked out in a flowery hooded jacket. Another heart-melting snap has John David holding his daughter as she is all wrapped up in a pink hooded towel. It appears that she may have just been given a bath right before that was snapped. The last one had the Duggar granddaughter in a lavender dress and white sandals as she is giggling away.

John David and Abbie Duggar’s birth story was seen recently on TLC’s Counting On. The reality show has not set a date just yet for another season, but fans are anxiously waiting to see the couple’s first few months as brand new parents to Grace.