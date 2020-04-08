Nebraska Football Prospect Heinrich Haarberg Nearing Double Digit Offers

Nebraska football hasn’t given Heinrich Haarberg an official offer just yet. That doesn’t mean the Kearney Catholic dual-threat quarterback is sitting around waiting for them to come calling.

Haarberg might not have the offer he’d like the most, but plenty of other college football programs have come calling. The latest school to make contact illustrates that not only can Haarberg play some football, but he’s also got plenty going on upstairs.

The Nebraska native announced on his Twitter account the Yale Bulldogs scholarship offer got his scholarship offers near double digits with nine. Yale isn’t even the only Ivy League school to reach out.

Earlier this winter, Harvard made contact as well. UMASS isn’t quite at the level of those other schools but has also given Haarberg an offer and is considered one of the top academic schools in the country that also offers a high-level football program.

UMASS is one of six FBS level schools asking the quarterback to come to play for them. Buffalo, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Old Dominion, and Wyoming are the other FBS level schools. Northern Iowa is the third FCS school and the closest to his home state of Nebraska. Should he decided to go there, he might have peace of mind in the fact that Panthers just added two former Huskers to their coaching staff.

Haarberg is the latest in what has been an uptick in talent in the state of Nebraska in general. Players from all over the state see more offers from FBS schools than ever before.

Most of that talent has been grouped in and around Omaha, but the Kearney Catholic product is showing Omaha isn’t the only place to find college football prospects. While the Nebraska football program hasn’t given the quarterback an official offer, that doesn’t mean they aren’t talking to him.

Haarberg recently told Brian Christopherson of 247Sports he’s had nothing but positive interactions with the Cornhuskers coaching staff.

“I have a really good relationship with Coach Verduzco and Coach Frost. I probably text and call with Coach Verduzco every day or every other day. I talk with Coach Frost sometimes. It’s really unique, because of his experience in central Nebraska, playing the same teams that I do right now.”

The prospect added Frost played against Kearney Catholic when he was in high school. Haarberg believes that’s allowed Frost to have a bond with him he doesn’t have with other recruits he’s talked to. Whether or not that turns into an official offer from the Nebraska football program for the prospect is still anyone’s guess, but the more other teams come calling, the more likely it seems.