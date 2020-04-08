Angelina Pivarnick Lounges In Bed In New Instagram Share

Angelina Pivarnick is lounging in bed in a new Instagram share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is relaxing in a luxurious boudoir setting in a new photo, which she uploaded to the delight of her 1 million followers on the social media site.

The stunning dark-haired Staten Island native is breathtaking in the new pic.

She is seen in an oversized white bed with a tufted headboard. The satin back of the bed has rhinestone accents, making for a dramatic central focal point of the room. The bed is draped in white sheets and a quilt. Accent pillows in gray and white with a rhinestone sparkle add both drama and functionality.

Angelina is heavily made up in the new share. Her makeup fashion includes dark kohl liner, her lashline extended past her eye into a modified cat-eye. Both her upper and lower lids are rimmed and dark, smoky gray eye shadow was added for drama. Extra-long, false lashes were used to create a doe-eyed look. The star’s eyebrows are heavily filled in with a pencil to create a dramatic arch. Lots of contouring was used on her face to create high cheekbones, and Angelina’s lips were lined in a pale liner and filled in with a nude-colored gloss.

Her hair was pulled up in a half-up, half-down style, with extensions used for both fullness and length.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wore a tight gray athletic tank top, gray leggings, and a cropped jean jacket for the share.

In the caption, she noted all the people who helped her get glam for the image. These included her makeup and hair artists and the doctor who did her breast enhancement surgery. She also hashtagged the statement “don’t let anyone dull your sparkle.”

It is not known if the glamour shot was taken in the home Angelina shares with her husband of five months, Chris Larangeira, whom she wed in November 2019. The couple resides in New Jersey, and their lavish wedding will reportedly be the finale episode of this season of Jersey Shore.

Fans of the reality star and businesswoman loved Angelina’s overall look.

“Girl your ‘casual’ is me getting ready for the Oscars LOL! Gorgeous!” said one follower.

“Angelina, you have become an absolutely stunningly beautiful woman, inside and out! Keep up the good fight,” remarked a second fan.

“Dang I wish I looked like this being casual,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Yas queen. You’re my absolute favorite on the show,” said a fourth viewer of the long-running MTV series.