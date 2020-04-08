Tarsha Whitmore Eats Ice Cream In Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms: ‘All I’ve Been Doing’

Self-isolation might look like different things to different people, and for model Tarsha Whitmore, it involves ice cream. The model’s latest Instagram update saw her looking comfy and sexy in a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while eating ice cream.

Tarsha’s post consisted of two photos of her sitting on a white marble kitchen counter. Barstools were pulled up to the counter behind her and a hallway was visible in the distance.

Her crop top and bottoms were white. The top had the word “bonita” across the front in small rhinestones. It stretched across her chest, accentuating her bustline. The bottoms were a high-rise style with high-cut legs, showing off the bare skin on her hips.

In the first snap, Tarsha held a spoon in between her teeth as she flashed a big smile for the camera with her eyes closed. She held a small container of partially eaten ice cream in her other hand. The shot captured her from a slight side angle as she arched her back slightly. The pose showed off her flat abs and toned thighs. Her bronze skin popped against the white fabric of the outfit and the white counter.

The second picture caught Tarsha from the front as she sucked on the spoon and looked off to the side. The shot gave her followers a better look at her hourglass figure and her pretty face.

Tarsha might have been homebound, but her makeup was spot on. She framed her eyes with dark brows, bronze eye shadow, and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a dark shade on her lips. Her long hair was parted on the side and fell in waves over one shoulder. She also wore a pale pink polish on her nails.

In the caption, she wrote that eating ice cream was all that she had been doing for weeks.

Many of Tarsha’s fans took to the comments section to tell her how hot she looked even while eating ice cream.

“Wow, you look AMAZING as always,” one follower told her.

“You’re still flawless when you eat,” a second admirer wrote.

“You are always beautiful,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Still look great,” a fourth fan chimed in

Tarsha hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from getting glammed up. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her flaunting her curves in a strappy dress and high heels while she stepped out to pick up some drive-thru.