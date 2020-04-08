Laura Amy Sizzles In A Strapless Two-Piece At Home: ‘Get Ready For A Lot Of Kitchen And Bedroom Bikini Pics’

Laura Amy continued the slew of hot bikini photos with a tantalizing new upload shared with her Instagram followers this morning. The gorgeous brunette showed off her bombshell curves in a teeny strapless two-piece from Oh Polly Swim, treating her eager fans to an eyeful of cleavage and underboob.

The Aussie beauty cut a seductive figure in a pale-pink bandeau bikini that flaunted her buxom assets and bared much of her chiseled lower body. Her swimsuit comprised of a chic top that knotted in the front, offering modest coverage and flashing a quite a bit of her bodacious bosom, and a barely-there thong that exposed her round hips and chiseled tummy. The teeny bottoms featured a small ruched front with an inverted-v waistline that fell far past her belly button, showing off her trim midriff.

Laura showcased the look while posing on her knees on the floor of her living room. The sizzling model had her legs spread open and teased fans by tugging on the thin side straps of her thong, which were pulled high on her hip bones and accentuated her lithe waist. The snap was cropped at the upper thigh, only showing a glimpse of her toned pins. Laura fixed the camera with an intense gaze, softly tilting her head to the side and seductively pursing her plump lips.

“Jesus woman,” one fan commented on the steamy photo, adding a flushed-face emoji and two fire emoji.

The dark-haired beauty opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot, rocking a matte nude lipstick that made her voluptuous lips appear even fuller. Her sculpted eyebrows were expertly contoured and perfectly framed her eyes. The look also included bold faux eyelashes, which were dramatically curled and emphasized her stirring gaze. The babe illuminated her flawless complexion with a bit of highlighter on her nose and under her eyes, finishing up her glam with an understated peach blush.

Laura wore her raven tresses down and parted in the center, letting her long locks frame her face as they fell down her back. A sleek strand of hair brushed over her decolletage, luring the gaze to her ample bust. The stunner accessorized with a pointy stiletto manicure, showing off her stylish French tips. She added some bling with a pair of silver band rings that lavishly adorned her fingers.

In her caption, Laura expressed her gratitude for being able to continue her modeling activity from home during these trying times. The 28-year-old hottie announced plenty of “kitchen and bedroom bikini pics” to come, adding a playful touch with a tongue-out emoji. The upload sparked a lot of reaction from her followers, reeling in 18,000 likes and 470 comments in the first four hours of going live on the platform.

“Hottie,” wrote fellow Australian model Abby Dowse, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a babe love this colour [sic] on you,” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“What a doll,” gushed a third fan, adding a star-struck, open-mouth, and two-hearts emoji.