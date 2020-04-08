Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Wows In A Plunging Hot Pink Swimsuit

Elizabeth looked years younger than her age in a flirty bathing suit.

Elizabeth Hurley once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she sizzled in a revealing, hot pink swimsuit. The 54-year-old British model and actress stunned in her one-piece in a photo that was shared to Instagram by the official account of her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on April 7.

Elizabeth looked every inch the superstar in the snap, which showed her next to a body of water. The former The Royals actress put her fit and toned body on show as she took in a little sunshine while seated on a marble step amidst an array of foliage.

Elizabeth — who recently stunned in a white one-shoulder bathing suit — posed with her legs bent and had her right arm stretched out as it rested between her knees.

She gave the camera a very coy look with her stunning blue eyes, as only the top half of her face was visible. Elizabeth posed with her left hand covering her mouth while she stared directly into the camera, her long, brunette hair flowing down her back and over her left shoulder.

As for her fun swimwear look, she showed off plenty of her tanned skin in her one-piece, which appeared to be a halterneck design. Elizabeth rocked a bright pink number which was cut slightly high at the hips to make her legs look extra-long.

The flirty and colorful design plunged pretty low on the chest to create a very deep V which stretched all the way down to her mid torso. The plunge was fastened together with a small strap in the center of her chest.

The photo has received more than 11,800 likes as well as plenty of comments from fans, some of whom couldn’t believe how youthful Elizabeth looks as she prepares to celebrate her 55th birthday in June.

“Wow you do look stunning,” one fan said with a red heart emoji

Another called Elizabeth “simply gorgeous.”

A third commented by writing, “You never age, beautiful as ever.”

“21 and holding,” another said, alongside a shocked face and a fire emoji.

The brand tagged the official account of the 5-star hotel Ananda in the Himalayas as the location for the photo but didn’t confirm exactly when it was snapped.

Elizabeth regularly serves as both model and designer for her brand, and often poses in different swimsuits and bikinis from her line in photos shared to social media.

Back in February, Elizabeth Hurley Beach’s account gave fans a peek at the star’s sunny vacation to the Maldives when she showed off her fit body in a strapless bright purple bikini while taking a walk in the ocean.