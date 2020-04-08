Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Poses In Her Underwear In New Photos

The lingerie model showed some skin during a home photo shoot.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler gave her Instagram followers a treat this week as she shared several new photos of herself showing some skin in her underwear. In the April 7 upload, the New Zealand-born star stripped down for different poses while at home on her couch amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The batch upload contained three shots of Georgia showing off some of her very best model poses in a white vest top and a pair of black briefs.

She showed plenty of skin as her toned arms were on full display along with her long, tanned legs, which looked extra long in the underwear that sat just below her bellybutton.

In the first snap, the lingerie model lay on her back as she placed her hands together above her head while relaxing on a white couch with a beige throw. The shot was taken from above as Georgia gave the camera a very sultry look.

The second snap showed Georgia from the side as she turned her head toward the camera. Her left arm was up above her head and her right down by her side as she held a blue glass with a blue blanket at her bare feet.

In the third and final shot, she bent her knees and hugged them in toward her chest. She kept a pretty stern face to look directly at the camera while nuzzling in toward her throw.

Georgia kept things casual for her at-home photo shoot, which has received more than 29,000 likes.

She appeared to rock very little, if any, makeup as her natural beauty shone through. Georgia also had her brunette hair scraped back away from her face with a simple, center part. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and a necklace.

Plenty of fans showed their appreciation for the stunning new photos in the comments section.

“Literally an angel,” one fan wrote with eye-heart and fire emoji.

“Wish I looked this fab in iso,” another person commented.

A third Instagram user wrote, “You look spectacular” with an eye-heart emoji.

“You’re gorgeous,” a fourth fan said.

The latest look at how Georgia is spending her time in isolation comes shortly after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a two-piece while indoors. That time, she snapped a mirror selfie in a skimpy blue bikini.

In an even earlier post from March, she gave her more than 1 million followers a look at her in a strapless bikini on a yacht as she sailed around the Australian coast.