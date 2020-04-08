Joanna Gaines Shows Off Stunning Set Of New Cooking Show On Instagram

Joanna Gaines proudly showed off images from the stunning set of her new cooking show with Instagram. The former host of HGTV’s Fixer Upper shared the photos with her followers as she and husband Chip ready for the launch of their Magnolia TV network, which will reportedly make its debut toward the end of 2020.

The couple originally purchased the property, a former gristmill, with the intent of turning it into a bed-and-breakfast before changing direction once Joanna decided she wanted to host her own cooking show for the couple’s new network.

In an Instagram Live video, Joanna took her followers on a tour of expansive space, which she revealed was 75 percent finished when she decided to make the change. It now houses a kitchen, prep kitchen, lounge area, and a green room.

The television star remarked in the video that filming her show in this new space would be more ideal than filming at the home she shares with Chip and their five children — Drake, Emme, Duke, Ella, and Crew — reported House Beautiful.

The gorgeous interior of the home, built in the late 1800s, has an all-stone exterior and original interior rock walls, a feature displayed in images Joanna shared on Instagram.

The first photo Joanna posted on April 8 was a shot of the kitchen area. This is a luxurious looking space where the interior designer turned cookbook author can get her hands dirty as she demonstrates her family’s favorite recipes for Magnolia Network viewers.

Stark in its overall simplicity, Joanna used layers of different tones of white to create a haven. Marble countertops and light-colored wood dominate the expansive space. White accessories are featured with the occasional splash of color added via natural accents such as plants or a bowl of fruit. Copper pots line the wall for functionality and decor.

A second image was of the upstairs lounge area, where her five children can be close to their mother during filming. The room was originally a master bedroom before Joanna and Chip took the existing space and transformed it into a dreamy, serene space, perfect for relaxing.

Fans of the interior designer thought the transformation was spectacular and posted their thoughts in the comments section of the share.

“Loved the live tour. What an incredible place you guys have created. Excited about the new cooking show. Bravo,” said one follower of Joanna.

“Flawless! You’re a boss Jo!” stated a second fan, followed by three red emoji hearts.

“Loved the tour & the Gristmill is such a beautiful place, y’all have done an amazing job. Can’t wait for the show,” remarked a third Instagram fan.

“I did social distancing and a pickup at my local Target just for your cookbook,” said a fourth follower.