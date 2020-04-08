Dean McDermott Defends Tori Spelling After She’s Slammed For $95 Virtual Meet & Greet: ‘Stop Dragging My Wife’

The actor has had enough of online haters dragging his famous wife.

Tori Spelling‘s husband Dean McDermott is speaking out in her defense after she was blasted online for charging fans for a virtual meet-and-greet. In a passionate video posted to Instagram, the actor called out haters who criticized his wife and explained why she decided to announce a $95 online chat with her fans.

In his spiel, McDermott said his wife is regularly berated on social media and that he “once again” finds himself coming to her defense. The Canadian actor explained that his wife was approached by a company to do a paid meet-and-greet in order to provide some “levity and fun and humor and love” for fans who are stuck at home during the health pandemic.

McDermott said that because it is Tori Spelling, she is being dragged by haters for simply doing something to try to entertain people. The dad of six said his wife is being slammed for charging money, then asked what is wrong with her trying to provide for her family during this unprecedented public health crisis that has many people out of work.

“What is wrong with providing for your family at this time?” McDermott asked. “All of the studios, everything is shut down. She has no way to work.”

McDermott pointed out that there are plenty of other celebrities and influencers who are out there making money from home during the quarantine.

“But no, let’s drag Tori Spelling,” he said.”Let’s give her a hard time.”

McDermott also made it clear that his wife is one of the hardest working women in the business, and he added that everybody needs to “back off and take a breath and relax.” The actor, who met his wife while working on the TV movie Mind over Murder with her in 2005, also slammed the current “drag” culture which has people dragging others online. He also said “how do you know” his wife wasn’t planning to give part of her earnings to charity.

McDermott added that Tori spends a lot of time with fans on her own time and that she always makes time for everybody, which is something her haters don’t ever see.

“Stop the dragging and get off my wife’s back,” McDermott said. “Because we are all in this together… stop the dragging now.”

In comments to McDermott’s post, many followers commended him for his passionate defense of his wife.

“Good for you Dean! People are so cruel! It’s her job!!” one commenter wrote.

“Glad you’re defending her! Other celebrities are doing Cameos for pay! What’s the difference?????” wrote another.

“Well, I’m going to demand a refund from Netflix and Hulu AND Disney Plus!! How dare they charge us all to be entertained during this quarantine!” another added.

Earlier this week, Tori Spelling announced a virtual meet-and-greet for 20 lucky fans, set for this Thursday. The participants were to be charged $95 for the chance to talk to the Beverly Hills 90210 star, according to Page Six. But Tori’s announcement was hit with immediate backlash as haters called her out for charging money while so many are struggling during the pandemic. Others noted the many musicians who are doing free concerts and called for Tori to entertain her fans for free.

McDermott and his wife have a full house to support. The actors are parents to kids Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3. McDermott also has an adult son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.