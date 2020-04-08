Dolly Castro Shows Off Trimmer Physique In Rust Brown Sports Bra & Hot Pants

Dolly Castro showed off a noticeably sleeker physique in her latest Instagram update. The model, and mother of one, had fans wondering how she was able to maintain her figure in the current times of self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most of her followers agreed that the leaner Dolly’s curves were as voluptuous as ever.

Those who follow the model know that she regularly posts photos of herself in her workout gear. She stays true to form in this particular shot. The Inquisitr reported that she recently shared a more glamorous pic where she busted out in a Chanel corset, but she returned to her tried-and-trusted formula for this latest post.

The Nicaraguan model wore a rust-colored sports bra that showed just a hint of cleavage. The warm color complemented her bronzed skin. The thick straps provided a comfortable fit, while the elasticated band at the bottom helped to lift and support Dolly’s bust.

Dolly paired the skimpy top with a pair of black-and-white hot pants. The tiny bottoms allowed Dolly to show off her muscular thighs and thick booty. She also flaunted her trimmer waist and stomach area. Although Dolly has always had flat and toned abs, her waist and tummy area definitely look smaller in this specific image. As one fan put it, she looked “Shredded!”

Dolly promoted her favorite workout drink from Phormula 1, and in the background, there’s some evidence that she enjoyed a hard gym session. A bench and dumbbells attested to Dolly’s belief in exercising regularly.

The fitness model looked stunning with her long, flowing locks cascading from a middle part. She defined her brows, wore thick black mascara, and dusted her temples, cheekbones, nose, and chin with some bronzer. Dolly completed her makeup application with a peachy nude-colored lipstick. She also wore barely there beige nail polish and accessorized with a white watch.

Dolly has a large following of over 6.2 million fans on Instagram alone. She constantly updates her social media pages to keep her fans’ attention. Her strategy works, as over 21,000 of her followers have already liked this image and many took to the comments section to rave about her body.

“How are you maintaining during quarantine? I’m struggling girl! You look bomb!????” one fan complimented Dolly. It seems as if she’s still inspiring fans to look their best even during this time of social distancing.

“Looking so amazing as always,” another follower quipped.

As for Dolly, it seems as if not even a global crisis can slow her down.