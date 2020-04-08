Carrie Underwood Jokes About Tying Her Husband Up To Get Through Lockdown

Carrie got some inspiration from Brad Paisley's wife.

Carrie Underwood got a little inspiration on how to deal with her coronavirus lockdown from close friend Kimberly Williams-Paisley this week – and it’s not good news for her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher. Carrie revealed that she had an idea on how to stay sane at home after Kimberly shared a hilarious look at the way she and her husband, country music star Brad Paisley, were getting through such an uncertain time together.

The hilarity went down between the two after Kim took to Instagram to share a jokey video to show how she’s been doing as she entered day 26 of being at home. The star gave her followers a quick tour of her home in quarantine.

“It’s been hard, I’m not gonna lie. But you know what, I feel like I finally turned a corner today,” Kimberly said in the video as she took fans through her family home, revealing that she’s got things in order with soap, fresh towels, hand sanitizer, and even a little wine.

She then walked through to her pantry – where fans got a very big surprise.

In the corner of the room was Brad, who was sitting on the floor tied up with rope and with a piece of duct tape over his mouth.

“I think I finally figured it out,” the Father of the Bride star then said. “So stay home everybody. Do what you need to do to get through this.”

The hilarious video has been viewed more than 194,000 times and caught the attention of Carrie, who admitted that she was considering doing the exact same thing.

Carrie — who recently joined forces with her husband for an important message regarding the pandemic — took to the comments section to voice her approval as she teased that Mike should probably watch out.

“I support this…might try it here at my house, idk…” the country superstar commented.

Carrie’s comment on the clip has received more than 878 likes, while a number of fans also commented on the women’s lighthearted interaction in reply.

“I feel like every wife in the US is,” one person said with a crying laughing emoji.

“Yeah im thinking the same thing here rofl,” another Instagram user wrote.

But this isn’t the only time Carrie and Kim have joked about their husbands on social media.

Last month, Carrie had a very important toilet question for the actress when she shared a sweet tribute to celebrate her and Brad’s 17th wedding anniversary.

The two sets of couples have notably been good friends for years after Carrie and Brad grew close as co-hosts of the CMA Awards, which they joined forces to present for more than a decade prior to last year’s show.