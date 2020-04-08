Ashleigh Jordan Puts Glutes On Display In Booty-Targeting Workout Video

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, April 7, to teach her 3.4 million followers an exercise circuit designed to sculpt their backsides.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wears a racer-back style white sports bra that leaves cut-outs along her back and shows off her sculpted muscles and arms. She pairs the top with high-waisted pink leggings that include darker pink designs and extend down to just above her ankles. The leggings leave a peek of toned tummy exposed.

Ashleigh completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with glitzy hoop earrings. She wears her long, straight blonde tresses pulled back in a ponytail while several loose strands hang down into her face. Her facial features pop with a bit of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The post consists of four videos, each featuring a different booty-targeting move. Throughout the videos, the Instagram sensation’s followers get an eyeful of her sculpted backside and legs. The first move that Ashleigh demonstrates is called pause squats. The exercise is similar to regular squats except that when the gym buff lowers her body into the squat, she holds it for a few seconds before standing back up.

The second video shows Ashleigh performing single leg reverse hypers. Laying on her belly on a black exercise mat, she rests her head on her folded arms and takes turns lifting each leg up behind her while slightly rotating the hip outwards. The third exercise is the reverse lunge/leg raise. Ashleigh performs a series of alternating reverse lunges, lifting each leg up and back behind her after coming out of each lunge.

The last video shows the model demonstrating the jump squat variation. Ashleigh starts by moving her body into a normal squat and then jumps out of it before jumping back down into a squat with her legs pressed together. She continues alternating between the two different squats.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh outlines each exercise and specifies how many reps and sets her followers should do of each. She also expresses her excitement about the workout not requiring any equipment while promising her followers that it will fire up their glutes.

