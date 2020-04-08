Abby Dowse Tugs At Her Thong, Nearly Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Her Bikini Top

Abby Dowse thrilled her Instagram followers this morning with a steamy poolside photo that is proving hard to ignore. The gorgeous blonde slipped into a skimpy two-piece bikini that barely covered her buxom curves, nearly spilling out of the bottom of her minuscule top. The model further teased fans by tugging at her tiny bottoms, sending pulses racing among her numerous admirers.

Abby was wearing a pale-pink thong bikini from Oh Polly that perfectly showcased her voluptuous assets. The strapless swimsuit featured an itty-bitty bandeau top that sat low on her abundant chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage on display. The item was cinched in the front with a chic knotted detail that substantially narrowed the expanse of the already scanty fabric, exposing a generous amount of underboob. The bathing suit continued with teeny ruched bottoms that were extremely high-cut and boasted a scoop waistline, showing off her chiseled hips and baring her sculpted tummy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby originally showcased the swimsuit in a post shared to Instagram yesterday. In the sultry photo, the Aussie beauty was lounging face-down on a pink towel, only showing the back view of her cheeky thong. This time around, the sizzling blonde flaunted the sexy look from the front, showing off her killer body as she posed on her knees.

Snapped on the edge of the pool, the stunner stretched her beautiful body as she stood up with her knees widely spread open and her bare feet crossed behind her back. She cocked a hip to the side and gently pulled up the side straps of her thong high on her hip bones, flaunting her toned midriff and tiny waist.

“No need to try holding that thong up. These are difficult times. Just let whatever will happen, happen. Lolol,” one fan commented on her seductive snap, adding a winking-face emoji.

Abby turned her head to the side, closing her eyes as she soaked up the sun. Her wild curls looked tousled and were swept to the side, and her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way. A few rebel tendrils brushed over her face, luring her gaze to her beautiful features and shimmering, subtle glam. A layered necklace adorned her decolletage, calling even further attention to her perky bust. Her list of accessories also included a delicate chain bracelet and a shiny ring on her index finger, as well as a pair of pink sunglasses that rested by her knee on the mosaic pool coping.

The stunning photo also offered a glimpse of the model’s back yard, showing a large wooden fence and a pair of pool chairs. Lush, towering trees provided plenty of privacy for her sunbathing activities. The crystal-clear, turquoise water mirrored the bright, blue sky overhead. Fluffy, white clouds completed the tranquil scenery.

In her caption, Abby expressed her gratitude for maintaining her health and happiness during there troubled times. She added a revolving-heart emoji and tagged both the brand that provided her bikini and the label’s swimwear line, Oh Polly Swim.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of her fans, racking up more than 1,500 likes in the first five minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the photo amassed a little shy of 15,000 likes, in addition to nearly 350 comments.

“Love you in pink,” wrote one person, ending their message with a growing-heart emoji.

“My goodness you’re perfection,” was another comment, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and two growing-heart emoji.

One Instagrammer took the time to pen a lengthy message for the Australian model, interjecting flattering emoji in between every phrase.

“Nice to know you’re healthy and happy! Same here! Just bored and want to be back at work already! Looking lovely there by the way! Happy Wednesday and stay safe!” read their message, trailed by a hugging-face, blowing-kiss, and rose emoji.